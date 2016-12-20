Lunchbreak: Crispy potato latkes, prepared by Mrs. Esther Leah Teldon

Mrs. Esther Leah Teldon
Chabad Center for Jewish Life and Learning
2904 Old Glenview Road
Wilmette
chabadwilmette.com
Crispy Potato Latkes
Yield: 16 latkes
Ingredients:
1/2 onion
2 Tbs oil
3 tsp Kosher salt, divided
1.5 lbs Yukon Gold potatoes
2 eggs
1/4 cup flour
oil for frying
Directions:
Dice the onion and saute it in 2 Tbs oil and 1 tsp salt until golden. Great the potatoes (by hand or in a food processor). Immediately transfer the grated potato to a bowl of cold water. Place the eggs, flour, fried onion and 2 tsp in a separate bowl. Drain the grated potato. Add it to the rest of the ingredients and mix immediately. Heat 2-4 Tbs of oil in a frying pan, over medium heat. Test the oil by dropping a tiny bit of the mixture into the pan. When the oil sizzles upon contact, it is ready. For uniform latkes, use a 1/4 cup measuring cup. Scoop the batter and gently drop it into the oil Press down gently with the back of the measuring cup to flaten. Fry 2-3 minutes until golden,
then flip the latkes and fry 1-2 minutes on the second side. Repeat until all the mixture has been fried. You will need to add more oil to the pan every couple of batches.
For a slightly lighter, healthier version, replace about 1/3 of the shredded potato with shredded zucchini or sweet potato.