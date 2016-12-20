Lunchbreak: Crispy potato latkes, prepared by Mrs. Esther Leah Teldon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mrs. Esther Leah Teldon

Chabad Center for Jewish Life and Learning

2904 Old Glenview Road

Wilmette

chabadwilmette.com

Crispy Potato Latkes

Yield: 16 latkes

Ingredients:

1/2 onion

2 Tbs oil

3 tsp Kosher salt, divided

1.5 lbs Yukon Gold potatoes

2 eggs

1/4 cup flour

oil for frying

Directions:

Dice the onion and saute it in 2 Tbs oil and 1 tsp salt until golden. Great the potatoes (by hand or in a food processor). Immediately transfer the grated potato to a bowl of cold water. Place the eggs, flour, fried onion and 2 tsp in a separate bowl. Drain the grated potato. Add it to the rest of the ingredients and mix immediately. Heat 2-4 Tbs of oil in a frying pan, over medium heat. Test the oil by dropping a tiny bit of the mixture into the pan. When the oil sizzles upon contact, it is ready. For uniform latkes, use a 1/4 cup measuring cup. Scoop the batter and gently drop it into the oil Press down gently with the back of the measuring cup to flaten. Fry 2-3 minutes until golden,

then flip the latkes and fry 1-2 minutes on the second side. Repeat until all the mixture has been fried. You will need to add more oil to the pan every couple of batches.

For a slightly lighter, healthier version, replace about 1/3 of the shredded potato with shredded zucchini or sweet potato.