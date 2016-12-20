Burglars targeting Pilsen homes, businesses in ‘brazen’ crime spree, neighbors say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Lucia Villarreal has lived in Pilsen for 40 years and never can she remember a more brazen crime spree.

Over the last two weeks a burglar or burglars have been targeting area businesses. She thinks it's the same person or persons who tried to break into her garage seen in an attempted robbery captured on home surveillance video. At her place, the bad guy was unsuccessful and moved on.

But up and down 18th St., small businesses have been broken into either late at night or early in the morning. The most recent burglaries came between midnight last night and 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. Sometimes a screw driver or pry bar is used.

Lucia believes whoever is responsible is desperate for money to buy drugs and hopes the rash of break ins end before someone gets hurt or killed.