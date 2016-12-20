× Blackhawks Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Ottawa

* The Senators defeated the Islanders, 6-2, at Barclays Center on Sunday night, winning their second straight win for the first time this month, and earning at least one point in the third straight game overall (2-0-1 record). Ottawa’s four-goal win in Brooklyn was its largest of the season.

* Chicago beat San Jose, 4-1, at United Center on Sunday night, winning its fifth straight game, and recording at least one point in its seventh straight tilt overall (6-0-1 record). The Blackhawks have tallied four or more goals 12 times this season – most in the Western Conference.

* Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Senators and Blackhawks in 2016-17. Dating to the beginning of 2002-03, Chicago has defeated Ottawa seven straight times at United Center.

* Zack Smith had two goals and a helper Sunday night, recording the first three-point game of his NHL career, and giving him three markers and two assists in his last two skates overall. Smith has been held without a point in four straight games against the Blackhawks.

* Duncan Keith lit the lamp for the first time of the season Sunday night, snapping the second-longest goalless streak of his NHL career at 43 straight games (dating to March 9 last season). Keith has a marker and three assists during his current four-game point streak vs. Ottawa.

* The Blackhawks have not allowed a power-play goal in seven straight games – the team’s longest streak of 2016-17, and the longest active streak of any team in hockey. Ottawa has scored 11 goals with the man-advantage in its last 11 games (tied for third most in the NHL since November 27).