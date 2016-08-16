WGN-TV’S TEACHER OF THE MONTH AWARD NOMINATION APPLICATION

Now is your chance to reward an outstanding teacher in your life for all their contributions both in and out of school! WGN-TV’s “Teacher of the Month” returns in September 2016. The program will run through the end of the school year, profiling one teacher each month. We’re interested in teachers who make a difference in their community as well as in the classroom. Candidates will be judged on their educational achievements in the classroom, community contributions and the innovativeness of their teaching techniques. CLICK HERE FOR FULL RULES

WHO CAN BE NOMINATED? Any teacher who is currently employed by a school (kindergarten, elementary, junior high, high school, vocational, special education) in the Chicagoland viewing area or NW Indiana. College, graduate and student teachers are not eligible. If, during the Nomination or Voting Period (described below), the teacher nominee moves to a school outside of the Chicagoland/ Northwest Indiana area or otherwise ceases employment with any school in the Chicagoland/Northwest Indiana area, or is arrested or charged with a crime, then he/she will no longer be eligible for consideration for “Featured Teacher of the Month”. A nominee may be voted “Featured Teacher of the Month” only once during the Contest Period.

WHO CAN DO THE NOMINATING? To nominate a teacher, you must be age 13 or older, be a resident of Illinois or Northwest Indiana, have access to the internet, and be a student currently enrolled in a school in the Chicagoland viewing area or northwest Indiana. If you are under the age of 13 and want to nominate a teacher, your parent or legal guardian must fill out the form on your behalf. You may nominate as many teachers as you’d like, but you can only nominate the same teacher once. All information submitted in nomination forms will be subject to verification. Sponsors reserve the right to reject and disqualify any entry they discover to be false or fraudulent.

SELECTING THE TEACHER OF THE MONTH: Sponsors will review all eligible nomination forms on or about the 15th of the month and choose the Teacher of the Month based on the following criteria: educational achievements in the classroom (40%), community contributions/extracurriculars (30%), and innovativeness of the program/techniques used by the teacher (30%). Note: If more than one student nominates the same teacher, WGN-TV and St. Xavier University will choose the student nomination that they believe shows the most human interest appeal. The student who nominates the teacher does not receive recognition or a prize. The decision of Sponsors is final and binding.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL RULES