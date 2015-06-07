Why a waitress left a couple this note instead of their bill

FORT WORTH, Texas — A waitress in Texas recently performed an act of kindness for a grieving couple who had just experienced a tragic loss.

According to CBS Dallas/Fort Worth, Kayla Lane, a waitress at West Side Cafe in Texas, was serving a couple whom she remembered from a previous visit. Lane also remembered the couple had just given birth, so she decided to ask about the newborn.

When she did, the couple, Shaun and Debbie Riddle, told her the baby had died.

“We said, ‘Well, she passed away four weeks ago,’” Shaun told CBS. The baby was just nine weeks old when she took a nap and never woke up. Shaun and Debbie still don’t know the cause of death.

“I’m like, ‘Oh gosh, I made them remember!’” even though it’s going through their minds all day, every day,” Lane recounted to the station.

When the couple were done eating, Lane decided to hand them a note instead of the bill. According to the report and an image captured of the message published by FOX8, it read:

“Your ticket has been paid for. We are terribly sorry for your loss. God Bless. – The West Side.”

The couple reportedly tried to pay for the meal anyway. According to Shaun, Lane told the couple, “No, no, don’t worry. The company took care of it.”

However Lane had actually paid for the meal out of her own pocket.

“We were grateful to see that there are good people in the world and that people want to help,” said Debbie Riddle.