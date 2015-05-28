‘Enthusiast’ predicts 8.8 magnitude earthquake will hit California today

SACRAMENTO -- A Dutch man is telling Californians to be prepared.
In a video posted to YouTube and viewed by hundreds of thousands of people, Frank Hoogerbeets predicts the planets will align Thursday and at 4 p.m. PT, an 8.8+ magnitude earthquake will rattle the western shore of the United States.
"I believe I know when exactly it is going to be. I hope I am wrong," Hoogerbeets told KTXL Wednesday, adding that he has no science degree but is an enthusiast.
"It really comes together May 28, 2015," he said in the video.
But seismologists say there is no way to predict the time and date of an earthquake. Regardless, the staff at the Sacramento Office of Emergency Services says they're ready.
"We are always prepared for an earthquake [and all other disasters]," Mary Jo Flynn said.
Flynn said the staff at OES were not aware of the viral video.
"I trust the science from the [USGS] scientists we work with," she said.
Still, what if there is a sliver of possibility that Hoogerbeets is right?
Hoogerbeets claims he came within two days of predicting the Nepal earthquake, which killed nearly 8,800 people last month. An unedited Facebook post on his profile confirms he did predict an earthquake that same week.
The USGS estimated in March 2015 that there is a 7 percent chance of an 8.0 magnitude earthquake occurring in the next 30 years in California.
32 comments
swingstater
I think the widely-cited figure of a 7% chance is misleading.
Experts think there’s a 99 percent chance of a magnitude-6.7 earthquake or larger in the next 30 years. How much difference is there when you get to that level of earthquake?
phil
The difference between 6.7 and 8.0 is immense. It’s a logarithmic scale, so the difference between a 1.0 and a 7.0 is about the same as the difference between a 7.0 and an 8.0.
https://www.e-education.psu.edu/earth520/files/earth520/RichterScale.gif
chefedubb
Scary but true. Believe it’s around 800 times more powerful. It’s the difference between having to rebuild and having a place left to rebuild at all.
Fedup
There is no faster way to make yourself irrelevant than to make a prediction as dubious as this. Welcome to oblivion.
Ashley
Well he did predict the quake in Nepal, before it happened.
Paul
A 6.8 in Alaska this morning.
Cherishedtiger
Great 4pm… right during my drive home for the day. Well if anything it could make the drive home interesting! (please note sarcasm, not trusting some Dutch kook to predict an earthquake all the way over here in CA.)
Rob
how could you not include the original youtube link? so lame.
Bryan
Sounds like a great PR stunt for the new San Andreas movie which just happens to be coming out tomorrow…hmmm.
T.MOTEN
Funny just flew in this morning from Chicago…It beats being at work!!!
victoria b
why say anything then if percent of this magnitude is very slim, and very unsure?????
louis tomeo
DONT YOU PEOPLE HAVE A LIFE THIS WILL NOT HAPPEN!!!!!!!!!!!
kelly hale
Looks to me like you read it too. So if you’re saying none of us have a life do you? Just saying. You took the time to read it and all too. Lol
eve
I don’t believe this earthquake will accure at 4pm . No one has been able to predict an earthquake in forever, I mean what happened in 2012, people thought the world was gonna end, then in 2001 people thought the world ended but but only their worof did, it’s irrational to believe that such an obsurd number such as 8.8 would accure in California, the biggest one we had was a 5.0 , just because of the movie San Andreas is coming out , that there is all of a sudden there’s an earthquake
vanity
some one actually did predicted an earthquake that happened in chile . that was only one time i saw someone predicting an earthquake , and it actually happened
jinx
It’s coming aaaaaaaaaahhh!
to be honest
its 4 right now and nothing is happening
Eric
How should I prepare for the earthquake guys? I’m scared…
SUE DAI
WHA HAPPEN?
Chiedan
so it’s 4:20 and nothing’s happened And I’m just enjoying meh life right now. this got me so pissed off and mad and now nothing’s hapened😐 I did bunch of things for nothing, I ate too much and now I cant lose weight
SUE DAI
LOL…I HEAR WEIGHT WATCHERS IS HAVING “AN END OF DAYS”SPECIAL
vanity
nothing happened
Travis Crawford
Looks like he was wrong. oops
Travis Crawford
Well, he was off on where it was going to hit it looks like. He got the west coast right, one hit in alaska. But the time was way off. If he is fairly close on the next one, he might actually be onto something
cheech
Earthquake is running late
Luis
Its 5 a and nothing is happening
smitty
Are these the same people that’s telling us global warming, or is it climate change these days?
Frank
The precision of such predictions are overstated by the origin or the science writers. The prediction should be for an 8 plus or minus 1, sometime in the next 30 years. That means we could have a locally damaging 7+ or a regional devastating 8+ like Nepal. Yes, the whole fault system appears to be locked up right now. People who predict a date are “Chicken Little”. Be ready, it will happen in the long run.
S H
The movie ‘San Andreas’ opens in theaters today. Coincidence…hummmmm…
LilIrish
The earthquake must have gotten stuck on the 405 cuz BOY is it late!!
LilIrish
PS – GO HAWKS!
juan
last night my bed shook and i never felt a earthquake so i was like is the someone under my bed and my fish tank started shaking wildly and i was like is the world shaking that was my first earthquake