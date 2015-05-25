Dean shares Memorial Day grilling tips

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Dean Richards went on the WGN Patio to grill up some Memorial Day food. Dean grilled up some pizza, salmon, chicken, and vegetables this morning. Please enable Javascript to watch this video Filed in: Cooking with Dean Share Update: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

