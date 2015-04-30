Illinois AG issues new warning about synthetic drugs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan issued a new warning today about new synthetic drugs popping-up around the country..

Synthetic drugs have been banned in Illinois since 2012 but that doesn’t mean they’re not getting here. People are using them often with horrible consequences.

Synthetics like “Spice” and “K-2” are packed with chemicals designed to mimic the effects of marijuana. But experts say the people who make them are constantly tweaking the formulation to get around the law.

The increase in ER visits and fatalities is being seen in other states, with laws that are less restrictive than Illinois. But the attorney general and the state’s poison control center are issuing this alert to remind people, especially young people, how dangerous these fake drugs can be.

Attorney General Madigan compares using a synthetic drug to playing Russian Roulette because a user doesn’t know what kind of chemicals were used and in what concentrations.