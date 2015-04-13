Photo of Paul Walker’s ‘ghost’ standing next to Vin Diesel goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- A photo tribute that shows Paul Walker's "ghost" standing next to Vin Diesel has gone viral.

The photo, created by Jeffrey Raymond Frohlich, shows Diesel leaning against a car with the silhouette of Paul Walker standing next to him.

Walker, 40, was killed in a car crash in November 2013 in Southern California while taking a few days off from filming the seventh "Fast and Furious" movie. The film was finished using previous footage and stand-ins including Walker's two brothers.

Earlier this year, Diesel revealed he named his daughter "Pauline" after the late actor.

Diesel paid tribute to Walker at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards on Sunday.