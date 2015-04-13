Photo of Paul Walker’s ‘ghost’ standing next to Vin Diesel goes viral

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- A photo tribute that shows Paul Walker's "ghost" standing next to Vin Diesel has gone viral.
The photo, created by Jeffrey Raymond Frohlich, shows Diesel leaning against a car with the silhouette of Paul Walker standing next to him.
Walker, 40, was killed in a car crash in November 2013 in Southern California while taking a few days off from filming the seventh "Fast and Furious" movie. The film was finished using previous footage and stand-ins including Walker's two brothers.
Earlier this year, Diesel revealed he named his daughter "Pauline" after the late actor.
Diesel paid tribute to Walker at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards on Sunday.
19 comments
Jim
Yes – his death was sad. But it bothers me that we are making these out to be “prolific” photos – this is a standard opacity change on a layered image in photoshop, a 1st year design student can do this.
Alejandro quesada
It doesn’t matter if it’s photoshopped or edited. The fan is showing awesome picture of Paul walker and it doesn’t really matter how he did it. Just give him credits and how much he has for Paul walker and vin diesel. If you saw and heard the song you would know what its like.
Alice
I thought it was going to be one of those pictures where you see a shadow or a figure resembling someone. Anyone can do this, don’t see nothing special about it. His death was unfortunate and he will be missed.
Lori
It’s a cool picture since the two were so close granted it’s just photoshop but as far as art work its a pretty cool picture no matter how simple on photoshop.
Chloe
Awwwww sounded like he almost started crying a few times.
Edwards Gachau
great legend we lost.
rip Brian.
Annette Guerrero
To the cast and crew of the Fast and Furious, no matter where you are in life he will always be with you. Our Lord and Saviour Has him now. Jesus need him up there more than he needed to be here. Always smile when you think of him because, he has seen Jesus face to face. To Paul, tell Jesus I Love him and touch his face for me.
Ray Ray
I’m so sax
Austin
I didn’t know Paul Walker died untill 4/14/15 so sad😦 I loved that guy he was my hero! He was a good guy
Aquanetta Shitiqua
This is the guy that got killed riding in a sportscar that was driving recklessly through city streets. Places where other people are, not some racetrack. They had that accelerator floored andlost control. How stupid was this guy? He was no hero.He was an actor who’s last minutes of life were lived by putting so many other people in danger just because he was being a fool. Good thing this fool didn’t run over some child or take out an entire family. SMDH. Live like a fool, die like one.
gwen
Obviously , you didn’t read or pay attention to the news closely of the incident, paul had put his life in someone elses hands, in other words , paul was not driving the car, he had let a friend drive the car , get facts straight, before your cup over runnith ,written or with the loose lipps, GOD BLESS PAUL AND HIS FRIEND AND THEIR FAMILIES
andrenesha griffin
You just need to stop being so mean and loosing up this man was an hero to me and many other but nobody can change your mind about Paul walker but I hope you know your hurting me his family and friends and many many others that is all I have to say
Ankit pandey
Always a good person dies fast ….. But paul was jst amajing …. Just love u so much man….u r always in our heart ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
andrenesha griffin
I will always remember paul walker and i hope that his family is okay with paul walkers death
Jaden
I would believe it but I know that scene that was from furious 7 so yeah that’s not true
Wasswa ian
Really wat a pityyyy!
Nelson lorgan
Let him RIP
amanda lynn stokes
My whole family misses you paul walker love you buddy you were a good driver i give you that you was my favorite person paul walker love you rip 😢😢😢😘😘😘💕
mark joshua
Though its a photoshop…we’ll still rmber paul our great hero