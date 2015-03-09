Memorial to Derrick Rose finds home under Kennedy Expressway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A new memorial has popped up in Chicago welcoming prayers for injured Bulls star Derrick Rose.

The memorial appeared on a wall of the Kennedy underpass at Fullerton over the weekend.

It is the same site people flocked to claiming to see the image of the Virgin Mary back in 2005.

The artists behind the tribute are quoted as saying Rose's whole story is almost a religious event, going from MVP to suffering three straight knee injuries.

Crutches, candles, photos and flowers are all part of the memorial.

The artists tell DNA Info they hope it stay up through the NBA playoffs.