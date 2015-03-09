Memorial to Derrick Rose finds home under Kennedy Expressway

Posted 3:58 PM, March 9, 2015, by and , Updated at 06:25PM, March 9, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CHICAGO -- A new memorial has popped up in Chicago welcoming prayers for injured Bulls star Derrick Rose.

The memorial appeared on a wall of the Kennedy underpass at Fullerton over the weekend.

It is the same site people flocked to claiming to see the image of the Virgin Mary back in 2005.

The artists behind the tribute are quoted as saying Rose's whole story is almost a religious event, going from MVP to suffering three straight knee injuries.

Crutches, candles, photos and flowers are all part of the memorial.

The artists tell DNA Info they hope it stay up through the NBA playoffs.

2 comments

  • Fedup

    Maybe the shrine is to the virgin Derrick. He is all washed up as an athlete. Now he has to reinvent himself as some other obnoxious persona.

    Reply
  • ทะเบียนสวย

    Hmm it appears like your blog ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I
    guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
    I as well am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to the whole thing.
    Do you have any tips for beginner blog writers? I’d really appreciate it.

    Reply