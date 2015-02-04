Berwyn cafe offers cup of Joe with a side of charity

From the outside , Mission House Cafe in west suburban Berwyn  looks like a typical café.  It has a warm atmosphere, inviting food  and the whirl of fresh coffee being made. But with each cup comes a helping hand to people across the area and the world.

For each cup of Joe he and his staff pour, manager Joshua Brniak is helping to end sex trafficking, feed the hungry and provide housing and clean water.  Each month, a new charity is the recipient of Mission House Café’s net profits.

The café was launched next to its owner and operator – Christian Life Center Church.  It is located inside a once condemned now fully restored Victorian home.

Mission House Café
6818 W. 34th St.
Berwyn
708-476-6235
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Mission-House-Cafe/184090901791317

