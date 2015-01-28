Couple charged after pet ferrets chew off parts of newborn’s face: police

DARBY, Pa. — A Philadelphia-area couple whose pet ferrets attacked their newborn daughter and chewed off parts of her face have been charged with child endangerment.
Court documents show 42-year-old Burnie Fraim and 24-year-old Jessica Benales each face five counts of endangering the welfare of children.
Authorities in Delaware County say the month-old girl was left downstairs in her car seat, where she was attacked by the ferrets. Officials say the ferrets chewed off her nose and part of her cheek and lip.
Court documents indicate the defendants have asked for representation by the county public defender's office. Calls to the office rang unanswered Monday night.
KYW-TV reports Fraim said earlier he didn't believe the Darby couple should face criminal charges.
4 comments
carol
This is so sad and makes me so mad, that people could be this STUPID. But they are! And getting stupider everday. If you don’t want to; dedicate 100 percent of your time and love to your child, if you want to sleep late, get high, get drunk, and you don’t want to support your child …DONT HAVE ANY KIDS PERIOD.
Martin
i would love to take a blow torch to his face
TMariee
How are these grieving parents charged… When last week we had two children under five shot and kill siblings with fire arms and the parents were not charged… You talk abt a backwards system….
Yoda
Stupid people😦