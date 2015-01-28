Couple charged after pet ferrets chew off parts of newborn’s face: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DARBY, Pa. — A Philadelphia-area couple whose pet ferrets attacked their newborn daughter and chewed off parts of her face have been charged with child endangerment.

Court documents show 42-year-old Burnie Fraim and 24-year-old Jessica Benales each face five counts of endangering the welfare of children.

Authorities in Delaware County say the month-old girl was left downstairs in her car seat, where she was attacked by the ferrets. Officials say the ferrets chewed off her nose and part of her cheek and lip.

Court documents indicate the defendants have asked for representation by the county public defender's office. Calls to the office rang unanswered Monday night.

KYW-TV reports Fraim said earlier he didn't believe the Darby couple should face criminal charges.