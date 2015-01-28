Couple charged after pet ferrets chew off parts of newborn’s face: police

Posted 8:01 AM, January 28, 2015, by , Updated at 12:13PM, January 28, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

DARBY, Pa. — A Philadelphia-area couple whose pet ferrets attacked their newborn daughter and chewed off parts of her face have been charged with child endangerment.

Court documents show 42-year-old Burnie Fraim and 24-year-old Jessica Benales each face five counts of endangering the welfare of children.

Authorities in Delaware County say the month-old girl was left downstairs in her car seat, where she was attacked by the ferrets. Officials say the ferrets chewed off her nose and part of her cheek and lip.

Court documents indicate the defendants have asked for representation by the county public defender's office. Calls to the office rang unanswered Monday night.

KYW-TV reports Fraim said earlier he didn't believe the Darby couple should face criminal charges.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 comments

  • carol

    This is so sad and makes me so mad, that people could be this STUPID. But they are! And getting stupider everday. If you don’t want to; dedicate 100 percent of your time and love to your child, if you want to sleep late, get high, get drunk, and you don’t want to support your child …DONT HAVE ANY KIDS PERIOD.

    Reply
  • TMariee

    How are these grieving parents charged… When last week we had two children under five shot and kill siblings with fire arms and the parents were not charged… You talk abt a backwards system….

    Reply