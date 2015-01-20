Netflix releases full list of shows coming and going in February

CHICAGO — Netflix has released the full list of movies and television shows coming to the video streaming service as well as the ones that are going away.

One of the most highly anticipated shows this month is season three of the Netflix original series “House of Cards.” Those episodes will be available for streaming on Feb. 27.

Here is the full list of new titles coming to Netflix in February:

Feb. 1

Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse

Dark Ride

Departures: Season 1­2

Gimme Shelter

Gucci: The Director

Hot Pursuit

Houseboat

Into the Blue 2: The Reef

Joe

King Arthur

Magic City: Season 1­2

MASH: Season 1­5

Naruto Shippuden: The Movie

Now: In the Wings on a World Stage

Proof

Spartacus: Complete Series

The Brothers Bloom

We Could Be King

We’re No Angels

Zapped

Feb. 5

The Little Rascals Save the Day

Feb. 6

Ever After High: Spring Unsprung

Danger 5

Feb. 7

Dead Snow: Read vs. Dead

Elsa & Fred

Feb. 8

Blood Ties

Catch Hell

Feb. 10

Dwight Howard: In the Moment

Feb. 11

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Feb.12

Young Ones

Scary Movie 5

Feb. 13

Mako Mermaids: Season 2

Feb. 16

Save the Date

Feb. 17

The Overnighters

Feb. 18

Earth to Echo

In Secret

The Fluffy Movie

Feb. 19

White Bird in a Blizzard

Feb. 20

Richie Rich: Season 1

Feb. 21

RoboCop

Feb. 24

Hawaii Five­0: Season 1­4

1,000 Times Good Night

Feb. 26

Open Windows

Russell Brand: Messiah Complex

Feb. 27

Ralphie May: Unruly

House of Cards: Season 3

Boys

Here is the list of titles that will be leaving Netflix in February:

Feb. 1

Blackadder: Seasons 1­4

A View to a Kill

Airheads

Apocalypse Now

Apocalypse Now Redux

Babes in Toyland

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Cocoon: The Return

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Down Periscope

Fawlty Towers: Seasons 1­2

For Your Eyes Only

From Russia with Love

Goldfinger

Hotel Babylon: Seasons 1­4

Jane Eyre

Live and Let Die

Mad Max

MASH

MI­5: Seasons 1­10

Nacho Libre

Never Say Never Again

Red Dwarf: Seasons 1­9

Revenge

School Daze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Juror

Wishmaster

Zodiac

Feb. 2

Jem and the Holograms: S1­3

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: S1­4

Pound Puppies: S1­3

Transformers Prime: S1­3

Transformers: Rescue Bots

Feb. 5

Arbitrage

Feb. 23

Dredd

Feb. 28

Ali

Monkey Trouble

Panic Room