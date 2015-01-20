Netflix releases full list of shows coming and going in February

CHICAGO — Netflix has released the full list of movies and television shows coming to the video streaming service as well as the ones that are going away.

One of the most highly anticipated shows this month is season three of the Netflix original series “House of Cards.” Those episodes will be available for streaming on Feb. 27.

Here is the full list of new titles coming to Netflix in February:

Feb. 1

Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse
Dark Ride
Departures: Season 1­2
Gimme Shelter
Gucci: The Director
Hot Pursuit
Houseboat
Into the Blue 2: The Reef
Joe
King Arthur
Magic City: Season 1­2
MASH: Season 1­5
Naruto Shippuden: The Movie
Now: In the Wings on a World Stage
Proof
Spartacus: Complete Series
The Brothers Bloom
We Could Be King
We’re No Angels
Zapped

Feb. 5

The Little Rascals Save the Day

Feb. 6

Ever After High: Spring Unsprung
Danger 5

Feb. 7

Dead Snow: Read vs. Dead
Elsa & Fred

Feb. 8

Blood Ties
Catch Hell

Feb. 10

Dwight Howard: In the Moment

Feb. 11
Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Feb.12

Young Ones
Scary Movie 5

Feb. 13

Mako Mermaids: Season 2

Feb. 16

Save the Date

Feb. 17

The Overnighters

Feb. 18

Earth to Echo
In Secret
The Fluffy Movie

Feb. 19

White Bird in a Blizzard

Feb. 20

Richie Rich: Season 1

Feb. 21

RoboCop

Feb. 24

Hawaii Five­0: Season 1­4
1,000 Times Good Night

Feb. 26

Open Windows
Russell Brand: Messiah Complex

Feb. 27

Ralphie May: Unruly
House of Cards: Season 3
Boys

Here is the list of titles that will be leaving Netflix in February:

Feb. 1

Blackadder: Seasons 1­4
A View to a Kill
Airheads
Apocalypse Now
Apocalypse Now Redux
Babes in Toyland
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Cocoon: The Return
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Down Periscope
Fawlty Towers: Seasons 1­2
For Your Eyes Only
From Russia with Love
Goldfinger
Hotel Babylon: Seasons 1­4
Jane Eyre
Live and Let Die
Mad Max
MASH
MI­5: Seasons 1­10
Nacho Libre
Never Say Never Again
Red Dwarf: Seasons 1­9
Revenge
School Daze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Juror
Wishmaster
Zodiac

Feb. 2

Jem and the Holograms: S1­3
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: S1­4
Pound Puppies: S1­3
Transformers Prime: S1­3
Transformers: Rescue Bots

Feb. 5

Arbitrage

Feb. 23

Dredd

Feb. 28

Ali
Monkey Trouble
Panic Room

