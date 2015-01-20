Netflix releases full list of shows coming and going in February

CHICAGO — Netflix has released the full list of movies and television shows coming to the video streaming service as well as the ones that are going away.
One of the most highly anticipated shows this month is season three of the Netflix original series “House of Cards.” Those episodes will be available for streaming on Feb. 27.
Here is the full list of new titles coming to Netflix in February:
Feb. 1
Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse
Dark Ride
Departures: Season 12
Gimme Shelter
Gucci: The Director
Hot Pursuit
Houseboat
Into the Blue 2: The Reef
Joe
King Arthur
Magic City: Season 12
MASH: Season 15
Naruto Shippuden: The Movie
Now: In the Wings on a World Stage
Proof
Spartacus: Complete Series
The Brothers Bloom
We Could Be King
We’re No Angels
Zapped
Feb. 5
The Little Rascals Save the Day
Feb. 6
Ever After High: Spring Unsprung
Danger 5
Feb. 7
Dead Snow: Read vs. Dead
Elsa & Fred
Feb. 8
Blood Ties
Catch Hell
Feb. 10
Dwight Howard: In the Moment
Feb. 11
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Feb.12
Young Ones
Scary Movie 5
Feb. 13
Mako Mermaids: Season 2
Feb. 16
Save the Date
Feb. 17
The Overnighters
Feb. 18
Earth to Echo
In Secret
The Fluffy Movie
Feb. 19
White Bird in a Blizzard
Feb. 20
Richie Rich: Season 1
Feb. 21
RoboCop
Feb. 24
Hawaii Five0: Season 14
1,000 Times Good Night
Feb. 26
Open Windows
Russell Brand: Messiah Complex
Feb. 27
Ralphie May: Unruly
House of Cards: Season 3
Boys
Here is the list of titles that will be leaving Netflix in February:
Feb. 1
Blackadder: Seasons 14
A View to a Kill
Airheads
Apocalypse Now
Apocalypse Now Redux
Babes in Toyland
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Cocoon: The Return
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Down Periscope
Fawlty Towers: Seasons 12
For Your Eyes Only
From Russia with Love
Goldfinger
Hotel Babylon: Seasons 14
Jane Eyre
Live and Let Die
Mad Max
MASH
MI5: Seasons 110
Nacho Libre
Never Say Never Again
Red Dwarf: Seasons 19
Revenge
School Daze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Juror
Wishmaster
Zodiac
Feb. 2
Jem and the Holograms: S13
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: S14
Pound Puppies: S13
Transformers Prime: S13
Transformers: Rescue Bots
Feb. 5
Arbitrage
Feb. 23
Dredd
Feb. 28
Ali
Monkey Trouble
Panic Room
