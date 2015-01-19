‘Selma’ stars on Academy snub, ‘American Sniper’ on top, Cosby performances protested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Dean Richards caught up with the cast of 'Selma' to ask their opinion on an Academy snub. Please enable Javascript to watch this video 41.878114 -87.629798
5 comments
Fedup
Selma snub? Maybe there were better performances by people who were not afros. Hard to believe that the afros are not the best in the world. Ha, ha, I was only joking. Stop throwing the race card into everything. Most of the world knows who and what you are even though we are not allowed to voice our opinions any longer.
biehn_there
From various Black Voices in the industry . The film ” Get On Up”, (bio pic of James Brown ) was a much better candidate for an Oscar , both as a best film and best male actor. But the academy succumbed to political correctness and Oprah and gave the nod to Selma.
JOYMAR
I have long been a supporter of equal rights but am losing my fervor for this movement. I agree with FEDUP….does everything have to be race related. Maybe there were better actors. Selma was nominated for Best Picture, so what is the problem here?
Zebra Stripes
American Sniper – The story of a serial killer who lived by the gun and died by the gun. I think I’ll pass on that one.
www.divinaperra.com
No mundo, número pode chegar a 300 milhões. http://www.divinaperra.com/5-passos-humilde-para-parar-a-ejaculacao-precoce/