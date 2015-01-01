Chicago crime and murders at historic lows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago police say 2014 ended with historic lows in crime and murders.

Police said they recorded the fewest murders since 1965.

Still, the last murder of the year was recorded yesterday, when a masked gunman followed a tow truck driver into a tire shop office and fatally shot him on the South Side.

The man, identified as Reginald Jones, was taken to Jackson Park Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Four other people were shot and wounded in separate shootings on New Year's Eve.

Police superintendent Garry McCarthy said the overall crime rate fell by 15 percent in 2014. He says that's due to community policing, putting more officers in high crime areas and intervening in gang conflicts. But shootings were up.

Police say as long as there are so many illegal guns on the streets, they will face an uphill battle.