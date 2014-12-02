Watch this owl swim in Lake Michigan after being attacked by falcons

A Chicago area photographer and birder captured a most unusual sighting: An owl swimming in Lake Michigan.

Steve Spitzer was at Loyola Park Beach in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood when he saw something in the lake.

He met another birder who said it was an owl. The Great Horned Owl was forced down into Lake Michigan by two Peregrine Falcons.

Spitzer captured video and photos of the owl, but he didn’t take any of the falcon attack. He and others at the beach were busy trying to scare the falcons away.

“I’m a birder at heart,” he said.

Spitzer said bird rescue was called to the scene, but the owl flew away.