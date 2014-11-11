Lincoln Mall in Matteson to close after holiday season

There's just one more holiday shopping season at south suburban Lincoln Mall.
A judge has ordered the mall in Matteson closed on Jan. 7.
The judge says the owner is not properly maintaining the building.
The crumbling structure has been ruled a danger, with some sections demolished and faulty fire exits.
While the closure will impact the small stores that operate there, it won't have an effect on the Carson's that's attached to it.
Carson's will remain open.
CNG
Actually, I think there is hope for Matteson, in general. Those strip malls on LH and Cicero are more modern and are always busy (Starbucks, Chipotle, Panera, Five Guys). This could be a great area for investors. Orland is so crowded all of the time and the traffic on LaGrange is insane. I read that Matteson is trying to find “new homes” for some of those retailers. Foot Locker will no doubt move into a strip mall location. I don’t even know what else is in there any more, to be honest.
Hutch
Where will all the rats roaches go?
Al
Being that I was the one who installed all the locking devices in that mall some 45 years ago I’m surprised the complex survived this long.
Cheryl
Good grief already, it’s pronounced MATT-uh-sun. There are, and always have been, three syllables, each of which pronounced.
smh
john
Why don’t the schools there teach the correct pronunciation, I recently asked some students from a Jr high school how it was pronounced and they all insisted it was Matt-sun.
yo to
Actually nobody even goes to that mall in surprised it wasn’t closed down in 2006
