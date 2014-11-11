Lincoln Mall in Matteson to close after holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's just one more holiday shopping season at south suburban Lincoln Mall.

A judge has ordered the mall in Matteson closed on Jan. 7.

The judge says the owner is not properly maintaining the building.

The crumbling structure has been ruled a danger, with some sections demolished and faulty fire exits.

While the closure will impact the small stores that operate there, it won't have an effect on the Carson's that's attached to it.

Carson's will remain open.