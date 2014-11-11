Lincoln Mall in Matteson to close after holiday season

Posted 1:50 PM, November 11, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

There's just one more holiday shopping season at south suburban Lincoln Mall.

A judge has ordered the mall in Matteson closed on Jan. 7.

The judge says the owner is not properly maintaining the building.

The crumbling structure has been ruled a danger, with some sections demolished and faulty fire exits.

While the closure will impact the small stores that operate there, it won't have an effect on the Carson's that's attached to it.

Carson's will remain open.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

11 comments

  • CNG

    Actually, I think there is hope for Matteson, in general. Those strip malls on LH and Cicero are more modern and are always busy (Starbucks, Chipotle, Panera, Five Guys). This could be a great area for investors. Orland is so crowded all of the time and the traffic on LaGrange is insane. I read that Matteson is trying to find “new homes” for some of those retailers. Foot Locker will no doubt move into a strip mall location. I don’t even know what else is in there any more, to be honest.

    Reply
  • Al

    Being that I was the one who installed all the locking devices in that mall some 45 years ago I’m surprised the complex survived this long.

    Reply
    • john

      Why don’t the schools there teach the correct pronunciation, I recently asked some students from a Jr high school how it was pronounced and they all insisted it was Matt-sun.

      Reply
  • AdultFrienedFinder login

    Hello there! Quick question that’s entirely off topic.
    Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My weblog looks weird
    when browsing from my iphone4. I’m trying to find a theme or
    plugin that might be able to correct this issue. If you have any suggestions, please share.

    Thank you!

    Reply