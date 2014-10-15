Zach Galifianakis reveals stunning weight loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You may hardly recognize actor Zach Galifianakis now - that's because he's lost some weight.

The 'Birdman' and 'Hangover' star hasn't said exactly how much weight he lost, but that it feels great being skinnier.

WGN's Dean Richards asked Galifianakis in an interview about his weight loss. He says he started walking and cut out the booze.

"Being light is fun. I can go up two flights of steps now, and only need my inhaler twice," Galifianakis joked.