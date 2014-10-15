Zach Galifianakis reveals stunning weight loss

Posted 9:06 AM, October 15, 2014, by , Updated at 09:39AM, October 15, 2014
You may hardly recognize actor Zach Galifianakis now - that's because he's lost some weight.

The 'Birdman' and 'Hangover' star hasn't said exactly how much weight he lost, but that it feels great being skinnier.

WGN's Dean Richards asked Galifianakis in an interview about his weight loss. He says he started walking and cut out the booze.

"Being light is fun. I can go up two flights of steps now, and only need my inhaler twice," Galifianakis joked.

Is that you, Zach Galifianakis? If it weren't for the scruff, we might not recognize the comedic actor and "Between Two Ferns" host as he arrived at a New York Film Festival screening of his newest movie, "Birdman," on Saturday, October 11. The actor first started slimming down in 2013, <a href='http://teamcoco.com/video/zach-galifianakis-drinking' target='_blank'>when he decided to stop drinking. </a>

(Photo courtesy: CNN)

 

