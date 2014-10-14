Make money from your smartphone with these 3 apps

Looking to make some extra money? There’s definitely an app for that — several, in fact. Here are three of them:

Snap by Groupon

Free for iOS and Android

No need to clip coupons if you have this handy app. Here’s how it works: First, browse the list of available rebates in the app — some are generic while others are brand specific. After you go shopping, use the app to take a picture of your receipt and the app will scan it for rebates that match what you’ve bought. Once your’ve reached $20 in cash back, you can cash out using Paypal or Square.

Viggle

Free for iOS and Android

Through this app, you can get rewards simply by watching your favorite television shows. After you download the app and create a log-in, you simply “check in” when you’re watching something on TV or even listening to music. The app will listen to the dialogue to identify the show and that’s when you start racking up points. You don’t even have to keep the app open to continue to collect points.

Here’s a list of channels that work with Viggle.

Slidejoy

Free for Android

With this app, you can earn money every time you open your phone. Slidejoy helps advertisers reach you by turning your phone into a billboard. Your phone lock screen will feature an ad, and then when you open your phone, the ad will disappear and money appears in your account. Depending on how often you check your phone, you could make between $5-10 per week.