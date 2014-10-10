John Wilson Jr. sentenced to 160 years in prison for murder of Kelli O’Laughlin

John Wilson, Jr., was sentenced to 160 years in prison for murdering 14-year-old Kelli O'Laughlin at her home in Indian Head Park in 2011.
He received 100 years for first degree murder, 30 years for armed robbery and 30 years for home invasion.
Kelli walked in on Wilson as he burglarized her home. He stabbed her to death.
Police tracked Wilson with the signal from Kelli's stolen cell phone.
Kelli's mother was the last person to testify at Friday's sentencing hearing, and she asked the judge to give Wilson life behind bars.
