Chicago police captain shot in Englewood standoff; 1 man in custody, 1 dead

A Chicago Police Captain wounded during a long stand-off in the Englewood neighborhood is hospitalized Wednesday in serious condition, but is expected to survive.

Captain Edward Kulbida suffered a graze wound to the head, and was also shot in the shoulder. He is said to be cracking jokes, and is surrounded by family and fellow officers.

"I just was so grateful that he was alive, and I said 'Officer, God protected you and the angels were watching over you, and I said thousands of people are praying for you in Chicago right now,'" said Chaplain Donna Marquez of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.

The stand-off started at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, when a team of officers and a U.S. Marshal tried to serve an arrest warrant at 72nd and Lowe Avenue.

The wanted man was Daniel P. Brown.

Police say Brown shot three people in Indianapolis over the weekend.

Brown was tracked to his sister's apartment at the Lowe address.

As the officers approached the building, someone inside fired several shots at the officers.

Captain Kulbida, 58, a 29-year veteran with the department, was struck.

Kulbida and the other officers took shelter in a hallway in the building, as the suspect continued to fire on them.

More than 100 officers responded to the scene, as well as the SWAT team.

Kulbida was pulled from the building and taken to John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital for treatment.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel joined dozens of officers at Stroger Hospital, waiting for word of his condition.

The standoff came to an end at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, as the SWAT team used a "flash bang" device and then entered the apartment building.

Brown was taken into custody and a 42-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His body remained in the apartment building until Wednesday morning. McCarthy could not say if the unidentified man was shot during the initial exchange of gunfire or if it was self-inflicted.

Neighbors told WGN-TV that the dead man was the boyfriend of Brown's sister.

The incident is under investigation.

Kulbida is the highest-ranking officer to be shot in the line of duty in several years. He was seriously injured when an alleged drunk driver crashed into his squad car in 1998.

