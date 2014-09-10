Concerns raised over former Back of the Yards priest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests is calling Francis Cardinal George to address concerns about a priest who used to serve in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Father Bruce Wellems is a widely admired Claretian missionary priest.

SNAP obtained documents detailing his abrupt resignation from a California mission.

In a written press release, Claretian spokespeople acknowledge the decision pointing to inappropriate conduct with a fellow minor when Bellems himself was a youth.

The Chicago Archdiocese says Cardinal George will not be commenting on the case because Wellems has no faculties as a priest within the Chicago Archdiocese.

Bellems issued a statement to WGN saying, in part, "I have never, ever touched a child of any age in an inappropriate or sexual manner. ... I believe now as I have believed always as an adult, that child abuse is an evil that must be eradicated. ... the accusations or inferences made by SNAP today have no factual basis. There is no cover-up of pedophilia, or any type of child abuse that involves me in my years as a priest."