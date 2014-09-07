Mother charged in young daughter’s murder; Girl died after being hit in stomach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Waukegan woman has been charged with the murder of her young daughter

32-year-old Nicolette Lawrence is held on a $5 million dollars bond after her 11-year-old daughter Raasania Coley died Saturday.

Lawrence told investigators she hit the girl in the stomach earlier last week.

An autopsy confirms that stomach injuries led to her death.

Lawrence has two other children who are with relatives.

Her next court appearance will be on September 20th.