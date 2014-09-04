WGN broadcast legend Roy Leonard dies at age 83

Chicago TV and radio legend Roy Leonard died Thursday night at age 83.
Leonard was the WGN-TV and Radio entertainment critic for over 30 years. He was also host of the WGN Radio program "The Roy Leonard Show" from 1967 to 1998 and WGN-TV's "Family Classics" from 1985 to 2000.
“As one of the original “Chicago’s Very Own,” Roy Leonard’s 31 years at WGN Radio and TV was a legacy in taste, thoughtfulness and entertainment," WGN-TV News Director Jennifer Lyons said in a statement. "His guardianship of “Family Classics” will long be remembered fondly. He led a full life filled with graciousness and kindness. We lost a great man; he will be sadly missed.”
WGN-TV Entertainment Critic and Reporter Dean Richards, who succeeded Leonard when he retired, said: “He was a friend, a mentor and one of the most sincere broadcasters ever who told me to be honest, be myself…and how glad he was that he wouldn’t have to see the junk that I would have to review from now on. A great guy; admired family man. I’ll miss his emails and calls kicking around the latest plays and movies.”
His family said Leonard died Thursday night at Evanston Hospital surrounded by his sons, their wives and his grandkids.
He had been in the ICU for a few weeks. The official cause of death is not yet determined but it is likely due to respiratory failure.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel released a statement following Leonard's death: “For more than 30 years Roy Leonard was a cornerstone for WGN arts and entertainment news with one of the most prolific careers of any broadcaster in Chicago. While the city has lost one of its great radio legends, his impact on the lives of those he interviewed, and most importantly, his avid listeners, remains.”
7 comments
jesse szwarc
he was a close family friend to my wife’s parents irv & marge hayden, now they will say hi again in heaven
Deborah Ward
Hi, my name is Deborah Ward from M.T. Holly N.C, I have watched W.G.N. news for many years even though I do not live in the ares. We will miss Roy Leonard. I remember when he retired. Just wanted to say how sorry we are to see him go. Prayers are going up for his family and his loved one’s and co- workers. Your fan, Deborah Ward.
Paul Kyger
Roy Leonard stood out on his own merits broadcasting for a time between Wally Phillips in the morning and Bob Collins in the afternoon. He was a class stand out in those Golden Days of WGN. Through the wonders of Blurtooth , I heard the news on my car radio in Florida where I retired in 1995. May his soul rest in peace as he so richly deserves!
stephen nicholls
I remember roy leanard giving his review of the movie waking ned divine even he was trying to do his review he was laughing I haveseen themovietwice it is wonderfulthanks roy
