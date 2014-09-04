WGN broadcast legend Roy Leonard dies at age 83

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago TV and radio legend Roy Leonard died Thursday night at age 83.

Leonard was the WGN-TV and Radio entertainment critic for over 30 years. He was also host of the WGN Radio program "The Roy Leonard Show" from 1967 to 1998 and WGN-TV's "Family Classics" from 1985 to 2000.

“As one of the original “Chicago’s Very Own,” Roy Leonard’s 31 years at WGN Radio and TV was a legacy in taste, thoughtfulness and entertainment," WGN-TV News Director Jennifer Lyons said in a statement. "His guardianship of “Family Classics” will long be remembered fondly. He led a full life filled with graciousness and kindness. We lost a great man; he will be sadly missed.”

WGN-TV Entertainment Critic and Reporter Dean Richards, who succeeded Leonard when he retired, said: “He was a friend, a mentor and one of the most sincere broadcasters ever who told me to be honest, be myself…and how glad he was that he wouldn’t have to see the junk that I would have to review from now on. A great guy; admired family man. I’ll miss his emails and calls kicking around the latest plays and movies.”

His family said Leonard died Thursday night at Evanston Hospital surrounded by his sons, their wives and his grandkids.

He had been in the ICU for a few weeks. The official cause of death is not yet determined but it is likely due to respiratory failure.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel released a statement following Leonard's death: “For more than 30 years Roy Leonard was a cornerstone for WGN arts and entertainment news with one of the most prolific careers of any broadcaster in Chicago. While the city has lost one of its great radio legends, his impact on the lives of those he interviewed, and most importantly, his avid listeners, remains.”

