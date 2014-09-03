× Elmhurst residents overcome with bad smell; County looking into it

Something stinks in Elmhurst.

Quite literally.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, people who live in the suburb started to smell something a little off, which then became unbearable.

Wednesday afternoon, the city of Elmhurst determined that the smell was coming from the DuPage County quarry just south of North Ave and east of Route 83.

DuPage County staff has identified the cause of the odor as an algal bloom in the east lobe of the quarry.

County staff is currently treating the issue by re-oxygenating the standing water. Once the algal bloom is treated, pump back operations will resume as normal.

There is no threat of raw sewage entering the quarry.

Earlier neighbors took to Facebook and twitter to try and get answers and to see if it was something dangerous in the air. One person even created the #ElmhurstStinks.

People who drive along Route 83 and North Ave said they smelled something like raw sewage or rotten eggs.

The county will post updates at the Stormwater Management Website here.