Quinn signs third-graders’ animal welfare bill into law

Posted 5:50 PM, August 2, 2014, by , Updated at 11:09AM, August 6, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Gov. Pat Quinn took action Saturday to protect animals across Illinois.

At an event for humane organization PAWS, he signed a new law that increased penalties for violations of the Animal Welfare Act. Fines nearly doubled, effective immediately.

Three third-graders from Arlington Heights who lobbied against puppy mills conceived the bipartisan measure. Quinn hopes this law will ensure the safety of all pets and animals in Illinois.

“More than half the households of Illinois have a pet in the household,” Quinn said. “And it is a situation where your dog or your cat or your pet, that’s part of your family, and we take care of the family of Illinois.”

He also issued an executive order creating the Illinois Pet Advocacy Task Force, which will recommend proper treatment and care for the state’s pets and animals.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

8 comments