Quinn signs third-graders’ animal welfare bill into law

Gov. Pat Quinn took action Saturday to protect animals across Illinois.
At an event for humane organization PAWS, he signed a new law that increased penalties for violations of the Animal Welfare Act. Fines nearly doubled, effective immediately.
Three third-graders from Arlington Heights who lobbied against puppy mills conceived the bipartisan measure. Quinn hopes this law will ensure the safety of all pets and animals in Illinois.
“More than half the households of Illinois have a pet in the household,” Quinn said. “And it is a situation where your dog or your cat or your pet, that’s part of your family, and we take care of the family of Illinois.”
He also issued an executive order creating the Illinois Pet Advocacy Task Force, which will recommend proper treatment and care for the state’s pets and animals.
8 comments
Ismael
O.k. now that the animals are safer how about pension reform or that’s not important to You. You know You cannot do anything cause the unions own You. and I mean all the unions.
Tikka
All eyes anywhere but on the failing financial situation of the State of Illinois.
James madison
Another task
diane
Quinn is all photo op for the “feel good laws” which make him look like a nice governor who is accomplishing something. While I support humane treatment of animals , I must admit the previous bill that states all animals sold in Cook County must come from a shelter as poor ” feel good” legislation. Yes it makes people feel good BUT it could be challenged in court and the bill would loose . Dogs are a legal product in this state whether they come from a shelter or private breeder. The solution to the animal surplus problem is education not legislation.
Leland
Is there a list on animal abuser, and if there is where can I find it?
If not, there should be.
tina schlemer
Where can I find the Animal Abuse Investigator of Madison County Il ?
Nikolarap
