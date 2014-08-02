Quinn signs third-graders’ animal welfare bill into law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gov. Pat Quinn took action Saturday to protect animals across Illinois.

At an event for humane organization PAWS, he signed a new law that increased penalties for violations of the Animal Welfare Act. Fines nearly doubled, effective immediately.

Three third-graders from Arlington Heights who lobbied against puppy mills conceived the bipartisan measure. Quinn hopes this law will ensure the safety of all pets and animals in Illinois.

“More than half the households of Illinois have a pet in the household,” Quinn said. “And it is a situation where your dog or your cat or your pet, that’s part of your family, and we take care of the family of Illinois.”

He also issued an executive order creating the Illinois Pet Advocacy Task Force, which will recommend proper treatment and care for the state’s pets and animals.