Sports bar or secret strip club: What’s going on in Harvey?

If this is a sports bar, then maybe our undercover camera was at the wrong address. Turns out, we had the right address. But it certainly wasn’t the family restaurant promised to the Harvey city aldermen we talked to. Alderman Joe Whittington told WGN he had no idea there were strip poles and female dancers inside this long abandoned office building until 6am on weekends. Alderman Shirley Drewenski said the city doesn’t even give out 6am permits. She was stunned that we easily got undercover video of nude strippers inside the building she thought was to be turned into a restaurant.
Our undercover cameras did see a TV monitor in the place they promised would be a sports bar. But no one was paying attention to the tv on this night the Blackhawks lost a heartbreaking game 7. Instead the focus was on the g-strings and the dollar bills being put into them. So how did this happen in Harvey that even the aldermen didn’t know it was going on? And who is running the joint?
She’s Kim Kenner Wash, daughter of the late Chicago Alderman Tyrone Kenner who was once convicted of bribery while in office. She’s known from rap videos with her group called HWA, or “Hoes With Attitude”. You might say it takes attitude to put up a sign like this outside an abandoned office building that she claimed would be a family restaurant.
If you wonder when this all started at Harvey, you’d have to go back to October to a city council meeting. It’s then that Harvey Mayor Eric Kellogg cast the tie breaking vote for the restaurant. He’s since changed his mind after his office said he’d been getting complaints recently. The city’s Planning Commission has called Kenner Wash to a 630pm public meeting tomorrow to tell them what’s going on. WGN Investigates will be there to see what happens.
UPDATE: After the WGN Investigates piece above aired, City of Harvey spokesman Sean Howard issued the following statement
“After viewing Mark Suppelsa’s report, The evidence now validates clearly the allegations we have been investigating over the last 2 weeks. As of 9:35 pm tonight a cease and desist is being placed on the property of Club Assest by way of an executive order of the mayor, the liquor license is also being revoked as well. No operations will be conducted at that business. The city of Harvey was presented plans for a sports bar and grill but now it is clear that we have been misled.”
Liz
Way to go Mark!!
lacey banks
They full of crap mayor Kellogg so full of it they knew that was going on i dont see how Kellogg still the mayor of Harvey.This is sad y’all can believe he didnt know if you want to.
Dilla G
There are millions of crimes going on that aren't getting any attention but they choose to worry about a sports bar/strip club???? And they wonder why we don't watch the news……..
chris
If you think this is bad you should look into arnie’s idle hour. Harvey has a huge sex industry.
Mike
Stop hateing chris!
Carole
I want to know why cameras were brought into Club O. Mark, you are not allowed to film in there. Why is anyone from Club O in this video? Club O has nothing to do with that whore house next door.
cookie75
I wouldn't be surprised if it wasn't one of the hoes from Club O that sent the tip in… Please lady.. Don't act like the girls there don't get down and extremely dirty… The difference is you get to do your dirt legally…. You all at Club O are in the same boat… You're girls just don't get paid as much… Lmao… Don't be a hater all your life…
Denise
Honestly… I couldn't refrain this morning from making a comment. The City Of Harvey has been "janky" for a very long time. When I saw the conditions on just how crooked this little small town was. Mayberry is a understatement. You might check in but not guaranteed to check out. Warning people are either related on the employment front or connected some kind of way! Unbelievable criminal town. Ghost payrolls has been going on for years. I know a lot about this town!.. The Feds…better get on it. A lot of corruption that traces back even into the streets of Chicago. I recall many years ago… when my mini van was stolen by a towing company without any cause. My license plates were stolen and all my added extras were stolen. I went to the police department and they threaten to put me in jail and they were the criminals… The Police dept. is a joke! And there are many things "slithering" in Harvey… Snakes even with designer suits on!
RegularGuy55
They should have named the club 'Starbutts' or something equally confusing. If they had, the Mayor might still be clueless.
cd
I believe someone at wgn was paid a hefty sum to protect the skybox and club o.why is wgn worried about a strip club other than that reason.
cookie75
Some one at Club O probably paid them off… Couldn't stand the competition… Seems like Mike the reporter rather enjoyed himself….
cd
Those girls should seek counsel and sue WGN for filming them illegally without their consent.Those video tapes were shared with politicians who did not get a court order to view them and share with others. This is against our privacy laws.WGN also taped girls nude from Skybox Arnies and Club O. There are several videos floating around Harvey with exotic dancers from these clubs nude and teasing men
Carole
What videos…. Those are some strong words. What proof do u have?
King Titan
I don’t care if videotaping were allowed at Club O and Skybox! Both those clubs are nothing but shootings, homicides, armed robberies, car jackings, assaults, drug dealings, and fights every single night! Neither of those places are worth your life at all!
juanita
this place is horrible i paid 30.00 to get in 10.00 to park and nothing but weed smoke and cigarette smoke sloppy strippers very ratchet will never ever go again!!!!
King Titan
Harvey is no place for anything at all! Not strip clubs, not gentlemen’s clubs, not sports bars, not nightclubs, not banquet halls, not playgrounds, not gyms, not water parks, not antique shops, and not even churches! Harvey is that violent a place! To make matters a whole lot worse, one of Harvey’s lethal clubs, the dreaded Club O Gentlemen’s Club, sits practically right next to the vacant Chicago Park Hotel, a swarming hornet’s nest of cop killers, serial killers, wanted federal fugitives, flash mobs, gang bangers, meth labs, crack labs, and who knows what else! And Club O is making fun of the whole situation by hiding it’s review section on it’s Facebook page, calling me a retard, repeatedly blocking and blocking me from their Facebook page, and worse, they appear to have alerted Facebook because now anyone who creates a new Facebook has to use a telephone to activate it.
justme
And now in 2016 going into 2017 it is still a strip club but now called Club Play. Way to go on doing absolutely nothing.