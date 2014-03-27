VIDEO: Construction worker rescued from burning Houston building

A construction worker who was rescued from a burning apartment building in Houston said he was so close to the flames that he could feel his skin burning.
A construction worker was on a ledge outside a top floor window Tuesday.
A woman across the street shot video on her cell phone.
The flames were so hot, the construction worker decided to jump to the ledge below.
Firefighters used a ladder to reach him, which happened just in time because as the ladder was being pulled away, the building started to collapse.
The woman who shot the video still can’t believe it.
The construction worker was shook up, but is OK.
He already went back to work.
10 comments
