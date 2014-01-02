Snapchat hacked, user information leaked

Posted 7:59 AM, January 2, 2014
Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A popular photo-sharing app was hit by hackers.

Account information and partial phone numbers belonging to 4.6 million Snapchat users were posted online Wednesday, until the website was suspended.

The hackers said they released the information in an effort to put pressure on Snapchat to improve its security.

The app lets people share photos or short videos that disappear within seconds after being viewed.  It’s especially popular with teenagers.

