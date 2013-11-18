Lunchbreak: Herb-roasted turkey, sweet potato muffins and streusel pumpkin pie

James Schend

Taste of Home

www.tasteofhome.com

To purchase a copy of the book:

Taste of Home Recipes Across America: 735 of the Best Recipes from Across the Nation

Sweet Potato Muffins

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup plus 1 Tablespoon sugar, divided

3 teaspoons grated orange peel

1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup cold mashed sweet potatoes (prepared without milk and butter)

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine the flour, 1 cup sugar, orange peel, baking powder, ginger, salt and baking soda. In a small bowl, combine eggs and sweet potatoes; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fill greased or paper-lined muffin cups two-thirds full. Combine cinnamon and remaining sugar; sprinkle over batter. Bake at 400 for 16-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks.

Ginger Butter

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter, softened

2 Tablespoons finely chopped crystallized ginger

Directions:

In a small bowl, combine the ginger butter ingredients. Serve with warm muffins.

Herb-Roasted Turkey

Ingredients:

1 whole turkey (14 pounds)

1 Tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

18 sprigs fresh thyme, divided

4 medium onions, sliced

4 celery ribs, sliced

2 medium carrots, sliced

3 bay leaves

1 Tablespoon peppercorns

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 teaspoon minced fresh sage or 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage

1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme or 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon minced chives

Directions:

Rub the surface of the turkey and sprinkle cavity with salt and pepper. Place 12 sprigs of thyme in cavity. In a large heavy roasting pan, place onions, celery, carrots, bay leaves, peppercorns and remaining thyme sprigs. Place the turkey, breast side up, over vegetables. Drizzle butter over turkey and sprinkle with minced herbs. Cover loosely with foil. Bake at 325 for 2-1/2 hours. Remove foil; bake 1-1/2 to 2 hours longer or until a meat thermometer reads 180, basting every 20 minutes. Cover and let stand for 20 minutes before carving. Discard bay leaves and peppercorns; thicken pan drippings for gravy if desired.

Streusel Pumpkin Pie

Yield: 2 pies, 6-8 servings each

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup finely chopped pecans

1 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup plus 1 Tablespoon shortening

4 to 5 Tablespoons water

Filling

1 can (30 ounces) pumpkin pie filling

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

1 egg, lightly beaten

Streusel Topping

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup chopped pecans

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 Tablespoons cold butter

Directions:

In a bowl, combine flour, pecans and salt; cut in the shortening until crumbly. Gradually add water, tossing with a fork until a ball forms. Divide dough in half. Roll out each portion to fit a 9-in. pie plate; place pastry in pie plates. Flute edges and set aside. Combine pie mix, milk and egg; pour into pastry shells. For topping, combine brown sugar, flour, pecans and cinnamon in a small bowl; cut in butter until crumbly. Sprinkle over filling. Cover edges of pastry loosely with foil. Bake at 375 for 40-45 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack for 2 hours. Refrigerate until serving.