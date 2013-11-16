Cops: Hit-and-run driver sought after man killed, dog injured

32-year-old Timothy Fleming loved his dog Jordan. The black Labrador was like a family member according to relatives.
His cousin says it is not surprising Fleming chased after Jordan when the dog got out early Saturday morning, but it is heartbreaking that a hit-and-run driver injured Jordan and killed Fleming.
“He cares a lot, that’s the thing about Tim. He didn’t care about how foggy it was this morning, he didn’t think about the cars,” his family said.
“I don’t blame the dog, I don’t blame the guy that hit him.”
It all happened near the southbound entrance ramp to Route 41 from Washington Street in Gurnee at around 3:45a.m.
Fleming lived nearby on the 100 block of Waveland. He returned home from his job as a bartender around 3:30. Jordan got out and Fleming went after him, following the dog across the road.
“Somebody struck this guy and kept going.”
“Officers responded and found the victim unresponsive and the dog was injured.”
Police do not have any witnesses or leads so far. They are asking anyone who saw something to come forward.
Fleming’s family is praying someone will.
“If you saw something please speak out so our family can have some kind of closure.”
“You just don’t want to hate anyone because that’s not what my cousin would want, of course you want justice.”
4 comments
Joyce
I understand accidents can happen. What I don't understand is how somebody can hit a person and not stop to see what can be done to help. It is impossible to hit somebody and not be aware of it. Whoever hit Timothy is a coward! Timothy sounds like a caring person and I hope Heaven gave him a big welcome….he died doing good!!! My sympathy to his family and friends.
Common Sense
It’s terrible that he lost his life over the dog’s life. They say a dog is a man’s best friend. Maybe we should stop teaching that crap. No God is our best friend! Had he saw it that way he would have realized that that is what dogs do and proceeded with caution. Terrible lost and the dogs is still alive to run in front of another car in the future.
Nicole
Tim was my fiancé. Your comment is incredibly insensitive. Did you think of any of us, his family members, when you were so quick to judge his thinking in a split second? He was brilliant and kind. She wasn’t his dog: it was a dog left in his care. He was trying to save it for the owner’s sake. But don’t worry about the dog running in front of other cars; she was later put down.
Nicole
I am still suffering from grief three plus years after this tragedy, and I resent your comment. You should be ashamed of yourself, trolling the internet and criticizing the dead. God help you.