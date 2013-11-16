Cops: Hit-and-run driver sought after man killed, dog injured

32-year-old Timothy Fleming loved his dog Jordan. The black Labrador was like a family member according to relatives.

His cousin says it is not surprising Fleming chased after Jordan when the dog got out early Saturday morning, but it is heartbreaking that a hit-and-run driver injured Jordan and killed Fleming.

“He cares a lot, that’s the thing about Tim. He didn’t care about how foggy it was this morning, he didn’t think about the cars,” his family said.

“I don’t blame the dog, I don’t blame the guy that hit him.”

It all happened near the southbound entrance ramp to Route 41 from Washington Street in Gurnee at around 3:45a.m.

Fleming lived nearby on the 100 block of Waveland. He returned home from his job as a bartender around 3:30. Jordan got out and Fleming went after him, following the dog across the road.

“Somebody struck this guy and kept going.”

“Officers responded and found the victim unresponsive and the dog was injured.”

Police do not have any witnesses or leads so far. They are asking anyone who saw something to come forward.

Fleming’s family is praying someone will.

“If you saw something please speak out so our family can have some kind of closure.”

“You just don’t want to hate anyone because that’s not what my cousin would want, of course you want justice.”