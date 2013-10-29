WATCH LIVE: President Obama holds final news conference of his presidency

St. Charles teacher charged with child porn

Posted 11:15 AM, October 29, 2013, by and , Updated at 12:53PM, October 29, 2013
Bond is set at $1 million for a middle school teacher arrested on child pornography charges.

Jerome McCauley, of Sycamore, is in his 19th year with the St.Charles school district.

He taught seventh grade and coached girls’ volleyball at Wredling Middle sShool, but has been suspended.

Police searched his home Monday and arrested him on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Investigators are going through the evidence and say more charges could be filed.

