St. Charles teacher charged with child porn

Bond is set at $1 million for a middle school teacher arrested on child pornography charges.
Jerome McCauley, of Sycamore, is in his 19th year with the St.Charles school district.
He taught seventh grade and coached girls’ volleyball at Wredling Middle sShool, but has been suspended.
Police searched his home Monday and arrested him on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography.
Investigators are going through the evidence and say more charges could be filed.
Jadin Mershon
My teacher. Arrested for child pornography! I had him last year when he was an 8th grade social studies teacher. this year he was a 7th grade science teacher
Carl
Wow a white guy ! What a surprise…..
Kevin Corcoran
#freejerome
percy potter
you are my soon to be digital tec teacher what do you have to say for youself mr.corcoran