Beagle-Boxer-Basset hound mix named world’s ugliest dog

Posted 8:44 AM, June 24, 2013, by and , Updated at 01:07PM, June 24, 2013
A new winner was crowned in the world’s ugliest dog contest, and some are calling it an upset.

Meet Walle – he’s a four-year-old beagle, boxer and basset hound mix from California.

He entered into the contest at the last minute.

Walle was deemed most unsightly, out of the 30 dogs that entered.

The judges said they were especially impressed with his bizarre “waddle walk”.

His owner will get $1500.

