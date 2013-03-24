Winning Powerball jackpot ticket sold in NJ

One winning Powerball ticket was sold in New Jersey.

The numbers drawn were 17, 29, 31, 52, 53 and Powerball 31.

A single ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing for the $338.3 million Powerball jackpot.

A lump sum payout would be $221 million.

Lottery officials plan to reveal more at a news conference Monday.

Powerball is played in 42 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The largest Powerball prize ever was $587.5 million split by two winners in November.