Lane Bryant Murders: 5 years later

Saturday marks the fifth anniversary of one of the most notorious unsolved murders in the Chicago area.
It happened in the quiet suburb of Tinley Park. Five women in a Lane Bryant store were shot and killed. A sixth woman survived but the killer remains on the loose.
There are fewer leads and fewer calls to authorities. Another year passes and police may be no closer to finding the gunman but talk to the relatives, city leaders and investigators– no one is giving up hope.
It should have been an ordinary day. February 2nd, 2008. Six women, whether for work or to shop, came to a Lane Bryant store in Tinley Park. Their ordinary day ended in the worst way.
“You know I can’t help but think about it every day,” Maurice Hamilton said, “It was my oldest sister. Someone I cherished loved and adored.”
Maurice’s sister, 42-year-old Rhoda McFarland was killed by a gunman. 34-year-old Jennifer Bishop, a mother of three including a 6 month old boy, was also among the dead.
“We were best friends, had our kids together and every day we talked, Jennifer’s sister, Michele Talos said.
He stole money but police say the motive remains unclear.
It was 10 in the morning. The store had just opened. The manager was there, Rhoda McFarland, and another employee. Two customers were there as well. That’s when the suspected gunman came in. He was posing as a deliveryman. He had conversations with the four. And then he corralled them in the backroom and duct taped them.
Two other customers came in and he took them to the backroom and duct taped them as well and shot all six of them. All of this within a time span of about 40 minutes.
The lone survivor, a store employee, was able to give a good enough description to produce sketches of the gunman. Police even have his voice captured on a cell phone call to 911 from a frightened Rhoda McFarland.
The photos of the victims are posted on the wall right when you walk inside Tinley Park’s Task Force Headquarters. Three full-time investigators work the case along with a State Police analyst.
Cmdr. Patrick McCain said “Almost a day doesn’t go by that I don’t go in and look at the pictures. I stop and talk to my investigators to see where we’re going.”
This year, there have been 87 leads called in, more than 6600 total since the murders. Investigators have gone as far as London to check new fingerprint technology on shell casings. The village has spent nearly $2 million. Still, no suspect. Yet there is hope.
Tinley Park Mayor Ed Zabrocki said “As we go through these anniversaries that someone has a conscience– hey it’s about time to do the right thing.”
Do the right thing for the victims. 33-year-old Carrie Hudek Chiuso was a Homewood Flossmoor High School Social Worker. An annual Carrie-fest raised money for scholarships. A park bench in Oak Forest bears the name of the youngest victim: 22 year-old Sarah Szafranski. High school scholarships were also awarded in her name. Her family released a statement which reads in part:
“She had her whole life in front of her and it was senselessly taken away. We think about the things that could and should have been, but are not.”
37-year-old Connie Woolfolk left behind two sons, one with Spina Bifida.
“I want to keep this story out there. I don’t want it to die. I want this guy caught,” Maurice said.
For Hamilton the anniversary is even more difficult. His birthday is February 3rd, one day after the anniversary of his sister’s murder. Another tragic twist– relatives of Jeni Bishop believe she may have gone to Lane Bryant that day to cash in a birthday gift card. She had celebrated her 34th birthday five days prior. Through their grief
they hold on to one thing.
“Five years… it might definitely spark somebody,” Michele said, “It might be time for somebody to say something because somebody knows him.”
Cmdr. McCain said he “still feel[s] that we will solve it. When, I don’t know but I still think that person’s out there, that tip is out there and we are going to bring this thing home.”
Take a look at his picture again. He is described as in his 30’s, husky build and about 6 feet tall. There is a $100,000 reward to information leading to his arrest. Tinley Park Police ask that you call their hotline (708) 444-5394 or visit lanebryant.tipline@tinleypark.org if you have any information.
16 comments
No Mercy
I have the picture of the suspect on my cell phone and I look at it every day.
I hope this guy is caught!
Brendan grube
its a woman
G.I. Joe
I think everyone is looking a "GUY" instead of a GIRL…hmmm
sharong4
When he is caught and he will be, put those pictures in front of him so he can see what he has done to peoples lives. Let him see the children and the goodness that was left behind when he took those lives, then, let the families have him. Let them torture him in the worst way that they can imagine. Don't kill him because killing him would be an ends to a means. Let him suffer. Let his family see him suffer as those he have made suffer.
ONE LOVE
FEBRUARY 2nd 2008 OUR LIVES CHANGE, THAT WAS ONE DAY !! WHEN JUDGEMENT DAY COMES IT WILL BE FOREVER- YOU WONT BE ABLE HIDE FROM HELL!!!!!!!!!!!!
GOD BLESS ALL THE FAMILYS THAT LOST THEIR LOVED ONES !!!
David Beck
I worked at Borgwarner in Frankford the day of the shootings.
There was another employee of Aerotic tempory service. The sketch looks like him
He use to run the heat treating furnace 2nd shift
Right after the shootings his mother and himself left the are
I am not sure if this will help but felt I needed to share this information
W. Richards
Dave Please call the Tinley Park Police department and ask to discuss this with their Detectives. They will follow up and look into all leads on this case.
JENNIFER
CALL THE TINLEY PARK POLICE!!!!
SteveB
I agree with those that say could be a woman, not a man. Listening to the 911 call, the person in the background audio sounds like a woman. The investigation needs to go in that direction, if it has not done so already.
Tee Elle
There is still a live witness who was on scene. Clearly, she would know more than anyone else whether it was a man or a woman. It's a man.
Debra
Could this case be connected to the I-70 murders?
ohioflygirl
I am in Ohio and when I read this story online 5 years ago I was horrified that something like this could happen!! This spurred me to get my CCW training and permit and purchased a small handgun for self protection even though I never wanted to carry a weapon, ever. I felt after reading about this crime, I had no choice and I often thought if one of those ladies would have had a weapon, they may have survived. ~~~ Also, I had read somewhere, that several of these women were sexually assaulted. Is this true? I can't figure out for the life of me how this lone gunman was able to kill all of these woman without a fight. To this day, this crime still horrifies me and I hope they find the SOB that did it!!
regina falangie
stop being so politically correct. the guy is a black guy. put it in your description. sad to think you care more about being PC than getting justice