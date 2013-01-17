Inauguration Day: Chicago students heading to Washington D.C.

On tonight’s WGN News at Five, I spent the morning at Alcott Elementary in Lincoln Park. A group of 17 students, along with their social studies teacher Jennifer Vincent, will be heading to Washington D.C. this weekend for President Obama’s second Inauguration celebration.

It’s part of a travel program the teacher has implemented. Another group of her students traveled to Washington last year. My feature on how they’re getting there and what it means for the students will be posted above after it airs.